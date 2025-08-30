Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Ghazipur after his visit to Varanasi.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that people face no inconvenience during the crisis.

CM Yogi directed divisional and district officials to remain on constant alert and make timely arrangements for food, water, health services, and shelter for the affected population. He stressed the special focus on cattle feed, clean drinking water, and medical supplies, while ordering adequate stockpiles of medicines, anti-snake venom, and anti-rabies vaccines in flood-hit villages.

Chief Minister Adityanath assured that the state government stands firmly with every citizen in this hour of disaster and emphasised accelerating relief and rescue operations to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Ganga River has been increasing and is nearing the danger mark in Varanasi.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh CM held Janta Darshan in Varanasi. He listened to their grievances and directed officials to address them with promptness, sensitivity, and transparency.

The Chief Minister walked up to each attendee, patiently hearing their concerns and assuring them of justice. He directed officials to ensure prompt redressal and reaffirmed the government's commitment to prosperity for every household and justice for all.

On Friday, Chief Minister Adityanath visited Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya to inspect the preservation work being carried out under the National Mission for Manuscripts.

This was the Chief Minister's third visit to the university campus, with the people extending a traditional welcome with students chanting Vedic mantras and reciting verses, as read in an official statement from the CM's office on Friday.

The Chief Minister closely monitored the progress of preserving rare manuscripts and instructed that the pace of work be accelerated.

According to the statement, the CM stated that preserving these manuscripts, which are the heritage of Indian culture, is a commendable task, and for this, the Government of Uttar Pradesh will provide every possible support. (ANI)

