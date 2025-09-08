Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday flagged off 48 trucks carrying relief materials for flood victims of Uttarakhand, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking at the flag off, the CM stated that Rs 5 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund was also sent to the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for relief assistance.

"I have just flagged off 48 trucks from here for Uttarakhand, Himachal and Punjab to provide relief to the people affected by floods and cloudbursts...We are also sending Rs 5 crore each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from the Uttar Pradesh government to support the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments in relief work..." the CM said while talking to the reporters here.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that the assistance was sent under 'One India-Excellent India' initiative under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In line with the concept of 'One India - Excellent India' of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, in this hour of crisis, we all stand united together. On behalf of the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, vehicles carrying relief materials for the flood victims of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand states were flagged off today from the sacred land of Mother Shakumbhari Devi in Saharanpur," the post read.

Earlier in the day, in the light of the floods of Punjab due to heavy rain, the State Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal requested Rs 20,000 crores from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While talking to ANI, Goyal also said that Punjab has witnessed huge losses, hence it requests the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the money, which is currently pending with the Central Government.

"We request the Prime Minister that there has been a huge loss in Punjab. He should give immediate relief of at least Rs 20,000 crores to Punjab and get the money pending with the Central Government released as well. This is our request to the Prime Minister..." Goyal told ANI.

Punjab continues to face a severe flood crisis, with several villages submerged. Crops and livestock have suffered extensive damage and several people have died as well. Connectivity is also disrupted due to the flood which has made relief work challenging, but authorities are on toes to provide assistance to those in need. (ANI)

