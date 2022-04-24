Bulandshahr (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A police Sub-Inspector (SI) was suspended on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with a seer in Bulandshahr district, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the matter came to light on Sunday through a Twitter post, following which the Sikandrabad Circle Officer (CO) was asked to look into the matter.

The matter was thoroughly investigated, the SSP said, adding that the preliminary investigation found SI Pawan Kumar guilty. Pawan Kumar has been suspended with immediate effect for misbehaving with the seer without any reason, he said.

Citing the seer who lives at the temple in Kamalpur village under Kakod police station area, the SSP said he was going to some place on a cycle a few days ago, when he was stopped by the police.

The policemen asked the seer for his identity card and when he informed them that he was not carrying one, he was taken to a nearby building where all his clothes were allegedly removed.

