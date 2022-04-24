Chandigarh, April 24: A man in Punjab was duped of Rs 22.65 lakh by traders who sold him a horse that later only turned out to be dyed black, the prized colour in horses. Cloth merchant Ramesh Kumar from Sunam town in Sangrur district, in a police complaint, said he was allegedly duped by horse traders -- Jatinder Pal Singh Sekhon, Lakhwinder Singh, and Lachra Khan -- on the pretext of selling him a Marwari breed stallion.

He said when he gave a bath to the horse, the dye washed away and the real red coat of the horse surfaced. Kumar invested the money in the black horse to start a stud farm. Horse in Local Train: Horse Travelling in A Crowded Train in West Bengal; Watch Viral Pics.

Police have registered a case of fraud against the accused. As per the police, the accused had cheated eight other people by selling fake breed horses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2022 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).