Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 26 (ANI): Thousands of devotees converged in Haridwar early Monday morning to take a holy dip in the river Ganga on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya.

Somvati Amavasya holds a special significance in Hinduism, wherein devotees perform bathing, charity, worship, and rituals for their ancestors.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Railway Recruitment Board To Soon Release RRB City Intimation Slip on rrbcdg.gov.in, Know How To Download.

It is believed that bathing in holy rivers and doing charity on this day lead to the attainment of merit.

Pilgrims from various parts of the country gathered at the ghats to perform these sacred practices, driven by the belief that such acts bring blessings, prosperity, and divine grace.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 26, 2025: JSW Steel, Union Bank of India, NTPC Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Ashwini Kumar, who has come from Delhi to take a holy dip in the river Ganga, said, "We keep coming here, and at least when we do, we take a bath two or three times. It feels very good; it feels very religious, and there is some kind of atmosphere."

Umesh Kaushik, who hails from Haryana, is visiting Haridwar with his friends. "We have come here to bathe in the Ganga on Somvati Amavasya, and this is a very good, auspicious Nakshatra. Which we have had the opportunity to bathe in. By bathing in the Ganges. This is a very auspicious moment for us that we have come to bathe in the Ganges today."

Somvati Amavasya is dedicated to worshipping ancestors or forefathers, and hence, people are advised to use it to get rid of 'Pitru Dosha'.

On this day, people go for a holy dip in holy rivers and perform rituals like havan and yajna, charity, feeding animals, and reciting mantras.

Rama Padmani, from Gujarat's Surat, said that she prayed for the betterment of all Indians on this occasion. "I have come from Surat, Gujarat, and today is Somvati Amavasya." We came here to Haridwar and took a bath. We are feeling very good about Aarti and the aura here is different, and the mind is calm. Everyone enjoyed it very much. Ganga benefits everyone. We have asked for the welfare of all Indians."

An Amavasya falling on Mondays has a special significance and hence is being celebrated as Somvati Amavasya to honour ancestors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)