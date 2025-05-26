Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 26, 2025: JSW Steel, Union Bank of India, NTPC Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday

New Delhi, May 26: Investors tracking the Indian equity market should keep a close watch on several key stocks that may remain active in trade on Monday, May 26. Strong corporate earnings, regulatory developments, and strategic announcements are likely to influence market sentiment. Stocks to buy or sell on May 26 include JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL) , Union Bank of India (NSE: UnionBank) , NTPC (NSE: NTPC) all of which reported notable updates that could lead to sharp price movements.

The Nifty 50 rebounded on May 23, negating the lower highs of the previous five consecutive sessions. It rose by 1 percent to close at the key hurdle of 24,850, while climbing above the 10-day EMA. On the weekly timeframe, the index also traded well above all key moving averages, indicating that the overall trend remains positive. However, in the near term, the market may experience rangebound trading. As we enter the first day of week, below are the stocks to buy or sell on Monday, May 26. Indian Stock Market: Nifty Ends at 24,609, Sensex Falls by 644 Points at Closing Bells Due to Weak Global Cues.

JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL) : The steel giant posted a 14% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at INR 1,501 crore for the March quarter of FY24, up from INR 1,322 crore in the same period last year. The figure beat the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of INR 1,470 crore, suggesting improved operational performance and potentially attracting buying interest. BSE Share Price Today, May 23: Stocks of BSE Up by 1.50% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Union Bank of India (NSE: UnionBank) : The Reserve Bank of India imposed a monetary penalty of INR 63.60 lakh on the public sector lender for failing to comply with rules related to depositor fund transfers and agricultural lending. This regulatory action could weigh on investor sentiment and result in some selling pressure.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (NSE: PARAS) : The company signed a joint venture agreement with Israel’s Heven Drones Ltd to set up a drone manufacturing subsidiary in India. The JV aims to produce logistics and cargo drones for both defence and civilian markets, which could be seen as a strategic growth opportunity and boost investor confidence.

Ashok Leyland (NSE: ASHOKLEY) : The commercial vehicle maker announced a 1:1 bonus share issue and a dividend of INR 4.25 per share. Q4 net profit surged 38.4% to INR 1,246 crore, aided by a INR 173 crore tax credit. However, quarterly revenue of INR 11,907 crore missed estimates.

NTPC (NSE: NTPC) : India’s largest power utility reported a 22.6% sequential increase in Q4 consolidated net profit at INR 5,778 crore, slightly below the expected INR 5,810 crore. Revenue rose 6% to INR 43,903.7 crore but remained below the forecast of INR 46,562 crore, which may limit upside momentum.

With these updates, these stocks could see movement in today’s trading session.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).