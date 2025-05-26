Mumbai, May 26: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to release the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 on May 31, four days before the commencement of the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1), which begins on June 5, 2025. Ahead of this, the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 process kicks off with the release of the exam city intimation slip on May 27. The slip will inform candidates of their exam city and date, enabling them to make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance. JEE Advanced 2025 Answer Key Out at jeeadv.ac.in: IIT Kanpur Releases Provisional Answer Key of Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, Know Steps To Check and Download.

Only those candidates whose applications have been accepted will be able to download the city slip and subsequently the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 from the official RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in. The admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination hall and must be accompanied by a valid photo identification. SC/ST candidates can also access their Free Travel Authority along with the city slip, 10 days before their exam date.

How To Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

Go to the official Railway Recruitment Board website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, search for the link titled “RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025” and click on it.

Clicking the link will redirect you to a login window.

Provide your login details, such as your registration number and password or date of birth.

Once you have logged in, the details regarding your allotted exam city ad exam date will be displayed on the screen.

Save or print the city intimation slip for future use and travel planning.

Vacancy Details:

This recruitment drive will fill 11,558 NTPC vacancies, including 8,113 Graduate and 3,445 Undergraduate level posts. Key Graduate vacancies include:

Goods Train Manager: 3,144

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507

Station Master: 994

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732

Candidates must clear CBT 1, CBT 2, and further stages like Typing Skill Test or Aptitude Test (if applicable), followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination. Final selection will be based purely on merit. Stay updated with all official announcements by visiting the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

