Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale struck Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday morning, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per NCS, the tremors of the earthquake occurred at 08:44 AM IST on Sunday. Its epicentre was located at latitude 28.87°N and longitude 77.96°E, five kilometres below the surface.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 2.7, On: 01/06/2025 08:44:11 IST, Lat: 28.87 N, Long: 77.96 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Meerut, Uttar Pradesh."

No casualties have been reported. Further details awaited.

