New Delhi, June 01: As the Narendra Modi-led government completes 11 years in power on June 9, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to unveil a high-profile women-centric campaign spotlighting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as symbols of women empowerment, national pride and military excellence, reports said. However, the party is yet to confirm it officially. Both officers recently led India’s media briefings on the high-stakes Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The campaign, steered by the BJP’s Minority Morcha, will roll out across the country, particularly in minority-dominated areas, reported TOI. According to Jamal Siddiqui, president of the BJP’s Minority Morcha, the initiative will involve “chaupals” (community gatherings) around mosques, dargahs, gurudwaras, churches, and institutions linked to minority communities. The campaign’s inaugural event is slated for Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh — a location symbolically chosen due to its history as the centre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019. ‘Ghar-Ghar Sindoor’ Campaign To Mark Anniversary of Narendra Modi Govt 3.0? PIB Fact-Check Debunks Fake News.

The campaign aims to present Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh as aspirational figures, especially for young women from minority backgrounds. Colonel Qureshi, a decorated officer from Gujarat, holds the distinction of being the first Indian woman to lead an Army contingent at the multinational Exercise Force 18 in 2016. Wing Commander Singh, a trailblazing helicopter pilot, is a first-generation officer in the Indian Air Force. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi & Wing Commander Vyomika Singh Have Official and Verified X Accounts? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Siddiqui said that the campaign will also encourage participation in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the Agniveer military recruitment scheme, citing military training as a means for women to gain self-reliance and resilience, especially against domestic violence.

Political analysts interpret this move as a strategic pivot by the BJP to counter criticisms regarding minority exclusion and to court women voters, a key electoral bloc. The campaign will also spotlight welfare schemes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Ujjwala Yojana, and the women’s reservation bill, while distributing copies of the Constitution to spread awareness about constitutional rights among minority communities.

