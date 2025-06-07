Lucknow, Jun 7 (PTI) Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated across the state on Saturday with people offering namaaz amidst tight security.

In the state capital, namaaz was offered at the Lucknow Eidgah under the Shahi Imam of Lucknow, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali.

After offering namaaz, prayers were made for the safety of the jawans posted at the borders and safeguarding the country.

In a video message, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, on Saturday, reminded the Muslim community to follow the advisory issued by the Islamic Centre of India and sacrifice only those animals on which there are no bans, adding that sacrifice should take place at the designated spots."

"The blood of the sacrificed animal should not be released in drains, and the waste should be disposed of as per the arrangements made by the Municipal Corporation. After offering namaaz, one should pray for the development and safety of the nation and also for the Army jawans safeguarding our borders," he said.

UP's Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna on Thursday issued directives ensuring the peaceful and safe observance of the festival across the state.

The police implemented a multi-pronged strategy, focusing on preventive measures, community engagement and heightened vigilance, with police stations thoroughly reviewing their festival registers to prevent the initiation of any new traditions.

Meetings were held with religious leaders, peace committees, civil defence personnel and prominent citizens, in coordination with local magistrates and other relevant departments, to foster coordination and dialogue.

Permission for any new traditions related to sacrifice was denied, while a strict ban on the sacrifice of prohibited animals was enforced.

Furthermore, coordination was established with municipal corporations and other departments for the proper disposal of remains after sacrifice.

The police catalogued all Eid-ul-Azha events and hotspots. Additional police, PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), and Home Guard forces were strategically deployed under gazetted officers within zones or sectors.

Similarly, in Sambhal and Bareilly, the Eid-ul-Azha namaaz was held peacefully amid heavy police deployment.

"We had a peace committee meeting for Eid-ul-Azha. Everyone agreed to not sacrifice in public places. We have set up a three-tier security system and we spoke to maulanas, muftis, and representatives of mosques. There was an agreement to not sacrifice animals at public places and 19 designated places were agreed upon for sacrifice," Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told reporters at the Eidgah.

In Amethi, prayers were conducted at 367 mosques and Eidgahs, with different timings established to ensure peaceful observance.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik assured that people were celebrating the festival with great joy while maintaining peace.

