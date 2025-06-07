Alwar, June 07: In a shocking incident at ESIC Medical College, Alwar, Rajasthan, a 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a member of the hospital’s nursing staff inside the ICU on June 4. As per the FIR, the survivor was administered a sedative injection before the assault, while her family waited just outside the ward.

According to police reports, the victim was in a semi-conscious state when she began calling her husband’s name. Ward staff responded and brought him to her bedside, but due to the sedative, she was unable to clearly describe the ordeal at that time. Curtains had reportedly been drawn around her bed by the accused. The next morning, upon regaining full consciousness, she narrated the incident to her family. Lucknow Rape Horror: Toddler Kidnapped, Gang-Raped in Uttar Pradesh, Left Unconscious Under Chandanagar Metro Bridge.

The woman’s husband alleged that when he approached the hospital administration, officials tried to hush up the matter. The accused reportedly even apologised in front of hospital staff, but no immediate action was taken. Another witness, the husband of a fellow ICU patient, corroborated the survivor’s claims, stating that a “wrong act” was committed during the night. Agra Horror: Man Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl Inside Temple in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested As Disturbing Video of Sex Assault Surfaces.

The survivor eventually informed the Additional District Magistrate, who instructed police to intervene. An FIR was registered, the victim underwent a medical examination, and her video statement identified the nursing staff member as the perpetrator. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and have launched an investigation.

Dr Aseem Das, Dean of the college, confirmed that an internal probe is underway and promised strict action against the guilty. The incident has sparked outrage over patient safety and accountability in medical institutions.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

