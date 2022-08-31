Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) An elephant suffering from liver complications died at the Dudhwa National Park here on Wednesday, officials said.

Field director, Dudhwa, Sanjay Kumar Pathak said the female elephant was around eight years old.

"The elephant was suffering from liver complications for the past three months," he said.

Pathak said despite regular medications, the condition of the elephant did not improve, leading to her death.

Pathak said, "In-camera autopsy of the deceased elephant was carried out by a panel of three veterinary doctors and viscera had been preserved and sent to the Indian veterinary research institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for further analysis."

