Kaushambi (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered a case against a Facebook user for an alleged objectionable post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a police officer said.

The FIR was registered at Kada Dham police station in Kaushambi against the Facebook user named Anjar Ahmed.

The case was lodged based on a complaint filed by a local BJP leader, Kada Dham police station SHO Ashutosh Kumar Singh said.

The matter is being investigated, he added.

