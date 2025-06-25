Agra (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) The Agra zila panchayat has decided to change the names of Fatehabad town and the Badshahi Bagh area of the town to Sindoorpuram and Brahmapuram respectively.

A proposal in this regard was put forth by zila panchayat chairperson Dr Manju Bhadoria and passed unanimously during a board meeting on Monday. It will now be sent to the state government for approval.

Bhadoria said the proposal advocated the name changes as they symbolised slavery.

The town used to be called Samugarh in the past and was later changed to Fatehabad, the proposal said, suggesting that it be renamed as Sindoorpuram.

It also suggested that Badshahi Bagh area in Fatehabad could be renamed as Brahmapuram after the Brahmos missile and Lord Brahma.

