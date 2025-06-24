Bareilly, June 24: A 20-year-old student of a madrassa here was arrested on Tuesday in a case of unnatural sex with a minor student of the same madrassa, police said, adding that he has been arrested in this case. About 40 pornographic videos have been recovered from the accused's mobile, police said.

Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma said the accused used to make objectionable videos by creating an ID on Instagram in the name of 'Haideri Dal 25' and posting them. The Faridpur police station has registered two cases against the accused student and sent him to jail. Kanpur Shocker: Man Installs Camera in Bedroom To Record Wife’s Explicit Videos, Forces Her Into Unnatural Sex; Case Registered.

Verma said it was found during interrogation that the accused, Nabi Hasan, a resident of village Piprathra under the Faridpur police station area, is studying in a madrassa. A 13-year-old boy also studies in the same madrassa. The accused allegedly had been indulging in unnatural acts with the minor boy for the last several months. Bareilly Horror: Administrator Calls Teacher to Madrassa on Pretext of Work, Rapes Her; Accused Arrested.

Verma said around 30-40 videos of the obscene acts with the minor student had been found on the mobile phone of the accused student, which he had made. Some of the recovered videos are from inside the madrassa, the SP said.

