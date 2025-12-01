Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): A fire broke out at a garments shop in the Golghar area of Gorakhpur on Monday, prompting the immediate deployment of fire tenders to control the blaze.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gorakhpur, Raj Karan Nayyar, said authorities received information about the fire shortly after it began. Firefighters were rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control.

"There is a garment store, Baby Land, in the Golghar area. We got the information that a fire broke out here... As of now, the cause of the fire is a short circuit... The situation is under control," SSP Nayyar said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

