Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Sikandrabad on Saturday night.

The fire was reported to have erupted in a mattress factory in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Below Normal Rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Till December 8.

Fire tenders were rushed to the incident spot.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Also Read | Indian Railways to Introduce Jagannath Express Under Bharat Gaurav Train Project Before Next Rath Yatra.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)