Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Four children died in a fire due to a short circuit in a house in the Pallavpuram area of Meerut, a police official said.

According to Shichita Singh, circle officer of Daurala, "On the evening of March 23, around 4:40 PM, we received information about a fire breaking out in a house in Janata Colony of Modipuram under Pallavpuram police station area. Upon receiving the information, the fire service and police teams immediately reached the scene."

Also Read | Holi 2024: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People on Holi Eve.

Upon swift response from fire service and police teams, it was determined that the fire originated from a short circuit within the residence.

"On arrival, it was found that the fire broke out due to a short circuit," Shichita Singh said.

Also Read | Article 370 Prevented Progressive Laws From Being Extended to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

The family affected by the fire incident included a husband, wife, and their four children.

The husband and wife were identified as Johnny and Babita, respectively.

"The family affected by the short circuit comprised a husband, wife, and four children, who were rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment. The four children suffered 70% burn injuries, so they were referred to the medical college," Shichita Singh said.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals, all four children succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the medical college.

"During treatment, doctors at the medical college informed that due to severe burns, all four children succumbed to their injuries, and the woman was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment, where she is still undergoing treatment. Johnny has been treated and is currently in stable condition, out of danger," Shichita Singh said.

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out at a dry fruit company situated in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

No loss of life has been reported.Fire Station Tronica City received information about the fire incident and sent five engines on the spot.

After 2 hours of efforts, the fire was extinguished and cooled down. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)