Lucknow, Jan 26 (PTI) The 72nd Republic Day celebrations in Uttar Pradesh was flagged off on Tuesday by Governor Anandiben Patel, who unfurled the Tricolour at the Raj Bhavan here and took the salute of the marching contingents of the Army, police, PAC and the homeguards.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said various college students participated in the march-past, and tableaux of various departments and colleges were part of it as well. Local artists performed group dances on the occasion.

Girls from the Tharu community who took part in the parade met the governor at the Raj Bhavan under the supervision of the regional director of Indira Gandhi National Open University, Dr Manorma Singh, the statement said.

District Magistrate of Lucknow Abhishek Prakash said there were 20 tableaux and 18 marching contingents in the parade.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior administrative, police and Army officials were in attendance.

In his Republic Day address, Chief Minister Adityanath said that "our public life" gives inspiration of one dharma--'Rasthra Dharma' and it should be above all for everyone.

"We do not only have a personal life but a public life also. It gives us inspiration of one Dharma, which is Rastra Dharma. It should be above all for everyone. We all should work in a devoted way," he said.

"We are celebrating 72nd Republic Day and paying respect to our Constitution, which not only gives us fundamental rights but also also reminds us about our duties as a citizen of the country," the chief minister added.

The Aligarh Muslim University, meanwhile, buried a time capsule containing documents that depict the 100-year-old history of the institution.

During an online function on the occasion, AMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said this is a historic occasion as preservation of historical documents is of critical importance for the benefit of the future generations.

Quoting noted Spanish philosopher George Santayana, Mansoor said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."

The steel capsule weighing 1.5 tonne was buried at a depth of 30 feet in front of the iconic Victoria Gate.

State ministers Anil Rajbhar and Suresh Pasi hoisted the Tricolour at the Police Lines in Ballia and Amethi respectively.

