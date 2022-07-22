Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): In line with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's pledge of saving 'lives and livelihood' in any circumstances, the state government has stepped up precautionary measures to deal with excessive rainfall and floods.

Sudhir Garg, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department on Friday said, "As excessive rain has been reported in some neighbouring states, Uttar Pradesh has prepared itself to face any kind of situation whether drought or floods. No case of waterlogging or floods has been reported in the state due to rainfall so far."

Garg further informed that in case of waterlogging, camps would be set up, with arrangements for food for people and cattle. In addition, a 'Dignity Kit' would be made available for women which would include sanitary napkins, combs, and more.

Stating that there is no dearth of funds, he said that in case of any casualties, sufficient compensation would be provided.

To prevent clogging of drains during monsoon, the Uttar Pradesh government is also using drones to easily identify the sites where cleanliness or maintenance of drains is required.

Drone cameras are being utilised for ensuring the cleaning of all major drains, medium drains and small drains, and for monitoring their condition on a priority basis. (ANI)

