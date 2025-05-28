Lucknow, May 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has maximum number of registered electric vehicles in the country at 4.14 lakh, surpassing even Delhi and Maharashtra, an official statement said on Wednesday.

While Delhi has 1.83 lakh registered EVs, Maharashtra has 1.79 lakh.

Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the Centre's FAME I and FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) schemes, further bolstering its e-mobility efforts, according to the statement.

The Yogi Adityanath government launched the Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022, aimed at accelerating EV adoption, and building a robust charging infrastructure.

This has helped establishing Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for EV and battery manufacturing.

"The policy aims to attract an investment inflow of Rs 30,000 crore and create 10 lakh jobs, setting the stage for transformative growth in the state's electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem," the statement said.

"A key driver of this momentum is the widespread popularity of e-rickshaws, which now account for 85 per cent of electric vehicle (EV) sales in the state. These vehicles have proven highly effective for passenger and goods transport, particularly in urban areas," it added.

In line with its focus on infrastructure, the UP government said it has recently approved the installation of over 300 new EV charging stations across 16 municipal bodies.

"Ayodhya, a rapidly growing tourist destination, is expected to see the highest number of new charging points. India has around 33,000 EV chargers, of which 35 per cent are fast chargers. Given the rising demand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has prioritised the development of additional fast-charging stations and the upgrading of existing facilities," it said.

Projections suggest that India could have 102 million EVs by 2030. The current EV-to-public-charger ratio in India stands at 135, far above the global ideal of 6 to 20, as per a study by Alvarez & Marsal.

