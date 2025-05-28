Ballia, May 28: A school teacher was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping his 15-year-old female student from the Bansdih police station area, officials said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Mohammad Salauddin (26), was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. The teenager, a resident of a village in the Bansdih police station area, was a student at a private school where Salauddin also taught. Salauddin was reportedly tutoring the minor for her high school studies. UP Shocker: Man Turns Car Into Helicopter-Like Vehicle Rotors and Wings; Police Seize Vehicle (Watch Video).

The incident came to light when the girl went missing on May 21 while she was on her way to a coaching institute. Subsequently, her father filed a complaint alleging that Salauddin had abducted his daughter. The police rescued the student from Basti district and arrested Salauddin, Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said. During questioning, the girl informed the police that Salauddin had abducted her and taken her to Basti, where he allegedly raped her. UP Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Operated Upon by Fake Doctors, 2 Brothers Held.

Based on her statement, additional charges under the BNS and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act have been added to the case. The police have completed legal formalities and sent Salauddin to jail.

