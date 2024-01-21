Ayodhya, January 21: Ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, devotees from Rajatshan's Jodhpur have brought the famous 'Ramnami' turbans to the 'Ram Nagri'. People from across the country have been making contributions, either in cash or kind, ahead of the mega ceremony to express their faith and devotion towards Ram Lalla.

The turbans, brought from Jodhpur, have the words 'Jai Shri Ram' inscribed on them. "I am filled with unbridled joy and pride to be in Ayodhya. I had received an invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. It felt as if the Lord, Himself, wished for me to be here for the 'Pran Pratishtha'. The turban that I'm wearing is famous where I come from. I have brought similar turbans for all 'Ram Bhakts'," Acharya Sandeepan Maharaj from Jodhpur told ANI. Ram Temple Inauguration: Stunning Pictures of Ram Mandir Released Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (See Pics).

"These turbans will be distributed among Ram Bhakts on the 'Pran Pratishtha' day. Lord Ram is on everyone's lips going into the grand temple inauguration day. I want the words Ram Lalla to be etched in the hearts and minds of everyone," he added.

Earlier, on Saturday, devotees from Chhattisgarh brought 'Sweet Ber' (jujube) from Shivrinarayan in Chhattisgarh's Champa district. A group of 17 devotees arrived in Ayodhya to hand over the fruits to the Ram Janmabhoomi trust. It is believed that Shivrinarayan was the maternal home of Lord Ram. During the 'Vanvas', when Lord Ram reached the place of exile along with brother Lakshman, a devotee named Shabri fed him her partially-eaten 'sweet Ber'. UK: Slough Hindu Temple Brims With Enthusiasm Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

As Ayodhya buzzed with excitement ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed and inspected the arrangements in the city on Friday, expressing satisfaction with the planning and execution.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals.

