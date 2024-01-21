Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): With just two days left for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released breath-taking images of the newly built temple.

The temple trust shared the inside pictures of the mandir on its official X handle.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is a trust set up for the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by the government in February 2020.

With just two days left for the mega event in Ayodhya, the whole country is eagerly waiting for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Friday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

