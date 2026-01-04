Mumbai, January 4: The gold rate in India maintained its upward trajectory on Sunday, January 4, driven by a potent mix of persistent inflationary pressures and heightened global geopolitical uncertainty. Check the current silver rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

In the domestic spot market, 24K gold is currently trading at INR 13,582 per gram, while the jewelry-standard 22K gold is priced at INR 12,450 per gram. Gold Rate Today, January 3, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, January 4, 2026:

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Delhi INR 1,24,650 INR 1,35,970 Mumbai INR 1,24,500 INR 1,35,820 Chennai INR 1,26,000 INR 1,37,460 Hyderabad INR 1,24,500 INR 1,35,820 Bengaluru INR 1,24,500 INR 1,35,820 Ahmedabad INR 1,24,550 INR 1,35,870 Kolkata INR 1,24,860 INR 1,36,210 Srinagar INR 1,25,250 INR 1,36,210 Jodhpur INR 1,24,575 INR 1,35,900 Jaipur INR 1,24,621 INR 1,35,950 Bhopal INR 1,24,722 INR 1,36,060 Lucknow INR 1,24,621 INR 1,35,950 Noida INR 1,24,621 INR 1,35,950 Ghaziabad INR 1,24,621 INR 1,35,950 Gurugram INR 1,24,557 INR 1,35,880

Analysts attribute this steady climb of gold rate to a weakening US Dollar and anticipation of further interest rate cuts by major central banks, which have reinforced the "yellow metal's" status as a premier wealth-protection asset. Gold Rate Today, January 2, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Despite the record-high price points, the domestic market remains resilient as the wedding and festive seasons continue to anchor demand. While some consumers have shifted toward lighter, hallmarked designs, the cultural affinity for gold as a long-term investment remains unshaken. Beyond physical retail, there has been a notable surge in Gold ETFs and digital gold interest, as Indian investors look to hedge against a volatile global economy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

