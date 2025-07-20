Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Kanwariyas have expressed satisfaction with arrangements made by the administration in Ghaziabad along the Kanwar Yatra route here.

"The arrangement is satisfactory. Everyone is arriving with ease. There are no traffic issues here. They constructed a single road," Kanwar Yatri told ANI.

The Ghaziabad police have made special arrangements for the Kanwar Yatris, with the UP police efficiently coordinating traffic arrangements to avoid congestion.

Meanwhile, members of the Muslim community, along with locals of Amroha's Bacchraon area, showered flower petals and offered fruits to the Kanwar pilgrims.

Mohammad Shah Namaz said that this was a message to the world that India believed in love and identified unity in diversity.

"This is a message for the unity of our country and all our Kanwar brothers ... they are travelling for long distances... India is a country that identifies unity in diversity. Our country celebrates all festivals, be it Eid or Shivratri... this will send a message to the world that we are a country believing in love," Namaz told ANI.

Kanwar pilgrims have also expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the government in other parts of the state.

Dinesh, a devotee, speaking to ANI, said, "The arrangements provided by the government are good. Every 1 kilometre, excellent arrangements were being made by people..."

The route diversion has been made on the Meerut-Agra highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district to ensure there are no big vehicles moving on the highway.

Furthermore, police personnel have also been deployed at the place of the route diversion.

Sunil Sharma, another Kanwariya heading towards Greater Noida, applauded the traffic arrangements.

"The arrangements are very good; there is no traffic... We are going to Greater Noida, and after coming to UP, we felt good, as the arrangements done by the government are good," Sharma told ANI.

On the other hand, Muzaffarnagar Circle Officer Rishika Singh offered relief to devotees by providing selfless service of massaging their sore feet and hands while also ensuring that special arrangements are made for them.

She said that the Muzaffarnagar police are assisting the women Kanwar Yatris by making special toilets. The police have been providing them with medical aid.

"Our police, especially the Muzaffarnagar police, our administration, and our officials are always on the ground, doing policing to ensure that people don't face any problems, our traffic can run smoothly, and locals also don't experience any issues. Apart from this, we are also helping them by making special toilets for women kanwariyas and providing medical aid... We have made all necessary arrangements for contingencies, and drills are being conducted to prepare for unexpected events. As we are prepared, I do not think it will be a tough task for us," CO Singh told reporters here. (ANI)

