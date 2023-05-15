Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Lucknow Police on Monday busted a phone snatching racket and arrested six people.

According to Lucknow Police, a total of 19 mobile phones along with two vehicles that were used for snatching have been recovered from the arrested persons.

The accused have been identified as Zeeshan, Ujaifa, Rahul Singh, Astar Abbas, Gufran and Shariq.

"On the basis of the information, Hussainganj Police arrested six people Zeeshan, Ujaifa, Rahul Singh, Astar Abbas, Gufran and Sharqi. 19 phones have been recovered from them. Two vehicles have been recovered which were used for snatching," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow (Central) Aparna Kaushik.

The police also said that information about selling stolen mobiles was being received at various places for several days.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

