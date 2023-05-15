Mumbai, May 15: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring the Madhyamik Result 2023 or Class 10th exam results on May 19. The West Bengal board made the announcement today. As per the announcement, the WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Results will be declared on Friday, May 19 at 10 am. The Madhyamik Result 2023 will be announced by WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly. during a press conference.

While the results will be declared at 10 am, the link would be activated around 12 noon. Once declared, students who appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 or Class 10th board exam can visit the official websites of the West Bengal board at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic to check and download their results. Alternatively, students can also check their WB Class 10th exam results through the mobile app "Madhyamik Results 2023" from Google Play Store. HBSE 12th Result 2023 Out at bseh.org.in; Haryana Board Declares Class 12 Exam Results, 81.65% Students Pass.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date and Time:

The West Bengal board will announce the WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Results or Class 10th exam results on May 19 at 10 am. The link to check the Class 10th exam results will be activated at around 12 noon. Candidates are advised to keep their roll number, date of birth and other details handy in order to check and download their WBBSE Class 10th Exam Results. MP Board Result 2023 at mpresults.nic.in; MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Results To Be Declared Soon, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Steps To Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023:

Visit the official websites of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic

and On the homepage, click on the "WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023" link

Next, enter using your roll number, and other login credentials

Click on submit

Your "WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023" or Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Check your results thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the WBBSE Madhyamik Exams or Class 10th board exams were held from February 23 to March 4. A total of 6,98,628 students had registered for the West Bengal Madhyamik Board Exams 2023. The Class 10 exams were held in a total of 2,867 exam centres.

