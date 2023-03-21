Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Shamli district, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek said the accused Manoj Kumar is absconding.

The minor girl has been sent for medical examination, police said.

The girl's mother, in her complaint, alleged that the incident came to light after the victim complained of stomach pain and was taken to a doctor who found that she was three-months pregnant, police said.

According to the police, the girl finally told the family about the rape incident. She alleged that she was raped by her neighbour Kumar some months back, the victim's mother said in the complaint.

