Muzaffarnagar, Oct 7 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to seven years in prison for molesting a 10-year-old girl in a village here four years ago.

Special Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Deepanker after holding him guilty under section 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read | OJEE Result 2021 for B CAT Course Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Rank Cards Online at ojee.nic.in.

According to Manmohan Verma, a POCSO lawyer, the incident took place on May 16, 2017 in the Shahpur area when the girl had gone out of her house to relieve herself.

Verma said the girl extricated herself by biting Deepanker's hand and managed to escape.

Also Read | WhatsApp Will Be Prohibited in India From 11:30 PM to 6 AM As per Govt Order? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Viral Message.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)