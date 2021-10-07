New Delhi, October 7: The results of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2021 for B.CAT programmes have been declared by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee on Thursday, October 7. The result for B.CAT courses have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who have appeared for the OJEE BCAT 2021 can visit the official website at ojee.nic.in to view and download their result and rank card. KEAM Rank List 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check and Download Rank List on Official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The entrance exam was held on September 30, 2021 in two shifts. It was conducted in a CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. According to the official notification by the commission in this regard, a total of 157 candidates registered for the test while 97 candidates appeared for entrance exams. Aspirants can download their rank cards from the official website by logging in with application number and date of birth. Click here to read the official notification regarding publication of result of OJEE 2021 for BCAT courses.

Here Is How To Check OJEE Result/Rank Card 2021 for B.CAT Courses:

Visit the official website of the commission at ojee.nic.in

On the home page click on the link for result or rank card

A new web page will open

Enter required details and login

Download the rank card

Take a print out for future references

It should be noted that the candidates, who have been awarded ranks, can take part in OJEE counselling for admission to B. CAT. Course in BPFTIO, Cuttack corresponding to their rank and other qualifying criteria, information and schedule for which will be published later on, read the official notification.

The entrance exam has been conducted for admission to 4-year programme in Cinematic Art and Technology in three main streams namely, Cinematography, Sound Recording & Sound Design and Film Editing for the academic session 2021-22. It is being offered for the first time by Biju Pattanaik Film and Television Institute of Odisha (BPFTIO), Cuttack.

