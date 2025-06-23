Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): A devastating fire engulfed an exhibition at Ram Leela Maidan in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, sparking a massive response from local authorities. The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit or other reasons, ravaged 20-25 shops.

The exhibition, organised by the Nagar Palika and scheduled to run for a month, was nearing its final days when the incident occurred.

Fire tenders were swiftly deployed to the scene, and firefighters worked tirelessly to bring the blaze under control. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported, although the extent of property damage is still being assessed.

According to Vijendra Dwivedi, SP City, Budaun, the fire started around 8:15 PM due to a short circuit, although the exact cause remains under investigation. The fire quickly spread, damaging approximately 20 to 25 shops within the exhibition area.

He said, "There are no casualties reported. An investigation is underway to determine the cause, and the losses of the shopkeepers are being assessed."

Arun Kumar, ADM Administration Budaun, who was also present, confirmed that the fire's cause is unknown but could likely be electrical. He reassured that no lives were lost and emphasised the swift actions taken by emergency services to contain the situation.

He said, "Thanks to the prompt response from the local fire brigade, the blaze was brought under control and is now in its final stages."

He further added that, "The fire is under control and investigation is underway."

Authorities are currently assessing the extent of losses suffered by the shopkeepers. Investigations into the incident continue as officials work to determine the precise cause of the fire. (ANI)

