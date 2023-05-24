Lucknow, May 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party candidates in the by-elections for two Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats have written to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, his ministerial colleagues and BJP leaders urging them to listen to their conscience and support them.

The letter signed by both the SP nominees -- Ram Jatan Rajbhar and Ramkaran Nirmal -- says their party works for the upliftment of backward and Dalits communities and promotes them, therefore all the members of the Legislative Assembly should support them in the Council by-elections.

Among those they have written to include state cabinet minister Ashish Patel, a leader of BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal); ministers Swatantradev Singh, Anil Rajbhar, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary and Dinesh Khatik.

They have also written to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Omprakash Rajbhar, appealing for cooperation in the by-elections.

The appeal states, "There is a huge flaw in the social policy of the BJP. There is no place for the poor, Dalits in the BJP. The BJP has always been against social justice. The BJP neither takes everyone along nor wants everyone's development.

"The BJP is against the reservation of backward classes/scheduled castes and tribes. It does not have faith in the Constitution. The BJP has been working to weaken democracy at every level," it states.

SP's national president Akhilesh Yadav is fighting to save the Indian Constitution and democracy, the letter, titled "Appeal", said.

In the appeal, both the SP candidates said, "The BJP does not miss any opportunity to attack the rights of Dalits. The SP has given strength to social justice by making us a candidate for the by-election of the Legislative Council member to be held on May 29, 2023, while the BJP has no respect for Dalits and backward people."

"You are requested to listen to your conscience and please cast your vote in our favour," it said.

One seat fell vacant due to the resignation of BJP member Laxman Acharya, while the other due to the death of Banwarilal Dohra.

Voting for both the seats will be held on May 29.

The results will also be announced on the same day. The BJP has fielded Manvendra Singh and Padamsen Chowdhary as candidates for these seats.

