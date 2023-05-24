Mumbai, May 24: Mumbai is looking at a severe water crisis as there is only 19.5 percent of water storage left in the dams that provides water to the city. Mumbai Municipal Corporation has written to the state government to get more water from Upper Vaitrana and Bhatsa dams. The water levels in the dams were over 23 percent in May 2022. The severe shortage is concerning as Monsoon 2023 is still a month away.

Although there is a sea around Mumbai, the sources of water supply to the city are limited. Mumbai gets its waters from Upper Vaitrana, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Madhya Vaitrana, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes. Unfortunately, the water levels in these lakes have dipped to only 19.5 percent. Following this, the civic body has written a letter to the state government to get additional water storage. Mumbai Fears Water Cut as Water Levels in Seven Lakes Dip Below 25%, BMC Monitoring Situation.

The current water storage levels in various dams are as follows: Upper Vaitarna is at 12 percent capacity, Modak Sagar at 29 percent, Tansa at 31 percent, Middle Vaitarna at 13 percent, Bhatsa at 18 percent, Vihar at 35 percent, and Tulsi at 36 percent. These percentages represent the amount of water stored compared to the total capacity of each respective dam. Pothole-Free Mumbai: BMC Launches Citywide Road Concretisation Program.

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation has made a demand to the state government that the remaining water from Upper Vaitrana and Bhatsa dams should be given to Mumbai. If the expected rain does not fall in the next few days, the crisis of water shortage in Mumbai is inevitable. Amid this, the residents of the city are advised to use water carefully.

