Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): A man accused in a molestation case died by suicide at Azamgarh's Tarwa police station at 6 am on Monday, Uttar Pradesh police officials confirmed.

According to officials, he hanged himself in the toilet using the string of his pyjamas. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased was identified as Sunny Kumar.

"An accused, Sunny Kumar, was at Tarwa Police Station around 6 am today in connection with a molestation case. It came to be known that he died by suicide after hanging himself in the toilet with the string of his pyjamas. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. SP City and other officers were sent there for investigation", Azamgarh SP Hemraj Meena said to ANI on Monday.

A girl from Sunny's village filed an FIR alleging molestation on March 29. Following this, the accused was taken to the police station on March 30. His challan was supposed to be completed on Monday, and he was scheduled to be sent to jail after being formally arrested.

SP Meena said, "A girl from Sunny's village had filed a Police complaint on 29th March 2025 alleging molestation. FIR was registered at Tarwa Police Station on 30th March, and he was brought to the Police Station in this regard. He was scheduled to be arrested today and sent to jail; his challan was scheduled to be done. But an unfortunate incident happened this morning. The Police Station Incharge, a Sub-Inspector and a Constable have been suspended with immediate effect. SP City has been given the responsibility to investigate this case", the police official said.

Furthermore, it was revealed that some members of the victim's family came to speak with the officials, whereas some of them pelted stones at the police vehicle. The police officials said that those who pelted stones at the police vehicle were not the members of the victim's family and just tried to disturb the law and order by taking advantage of the situation. The matter is being investigated, and further action will be taken on the matter.

"The body of the deceased youth was sent to the mortuary. Following all protocols, a panel of 3 doctors conducted the postmortem; videography was also done...The postmortem is complete; no external injury was found. Asphyxia due to antemortem hanging was found to be the cause of death. The body has now been handed over to the family. It has been taken away for last rites. We have spoken with all members of the family", he said.

"Gathering all details from them and accepting all their demands, further action is being taken...In the morning, when the family came to speak with the officers, a few people attempted to cause a blockade and also pelted stones at a few Police vehicles. Those people are also being probed. These were not members of the family and had attempted to take advantage of the situation and disturb law and order. This is being investigated, and further action will be taken...A magisterial inquiry will also be done..." he added. (ANI)

