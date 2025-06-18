Sambhal (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) A mosque in the Chandausi area here was demolition by its management committee after a notice from the district administration.

It took around a dozen labourers to fell the mosque which was built allegedly on municipal land.

Simultaneously, the administration cleared several other illegal encroachments in Chandausi town, under the supervision of Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya.

The structures were allegedly built in Waris Nagar, under the Chandausi Municipal Corporation, over six bighas of municipal land.

An administrative inquiry had revealed that the mosque, 'Raza-e-Mustafa Masjid,' along with 33 houses, had been constructed on this public land.

The management of the structures was sent notices a few days ago.

"We told them not to take action, we would demolish it ourselves," Sirajuddin, the mutawalli (caretaker) of Raza-e-Mustafa Mosque, said.

