New Delhi, June 18: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday was forced to rectify his statement after wrongly claiming discrepancies in the readouts provided by the Indian government and the US side on the recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Admitting the mistake, Ramesh posted on X, “I never claimed to be non-biological. An inadvertent error was made and immediately rectified.”

However, the BJP seized upon the gaffe, launching a blistering attack on the Congress party and its senior leadership. It is pertinent to note here that minutes after Jairam Ramesh questioned the recent phone call between PM Modi and President Donald Trump, claiming discrepancies in the readouts provided by the Indian government and the US side, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya dismissed Ramesh’s claims as a “blatant lie,” asserting that the Congress leader was referring to an outdated statement from January 2025. PM Narendra Modi Dismisses ‘US Mediation’ Claim in 35-Minute Phone Call With Donald Trump, Says ‘India Will Never Accept Mediation, Operation Sindoor Paused at Request of Pakistan’.

“Jairam Ramesh is a congenital liar — much like Rahul Gandhi. He is now peddling yet another falsehood, claiming that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s statement doesn’t match the U.S. readout — while dramatically waving his phone around,” Malviya posted on X. He further clarified that there had been no official U.S. release yet regarding the latest Modi-Trump conversation, and accused the Congress of twisting facts to undermine India's foreign policy.

“The Congress and its troll army simply can’t digest the fact that Prime Minister Modi told President Trump in clear terms — India neither needs nor accepts any third-party mediation,” he claimed. Earlier, in his post, Jairam Ramesh also said that, "President Donald Trump himself has claimed 14 times that the India-Pakistan war was stopped due to his mediation and that he had talked about trade between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi did not say anything on this claim for 37 days." Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Meets Members of All-Party Delegations Sent Abroad to Convey India’s Strong Stand Against Pakistan-Linked Terrorism (See Pics).

He also added that U.S. Central Command Chief General Michael Kurilla recently described Pakistan as a “special and phenomenal partner” in counter-terrorism, along with Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir receiving a private lunch invite from President Trump, just days after Munir’s communal remarks allegedly linked to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. "This is a huge setback for India's Foreign Policy", he said.

Demanding an all-party meeting to brief the nation, the Congress leader said, "Indian side via our Foreign Secretary have already released the statement. Why does PM Modi himself not say the same thing in the all-party meeting that the Foreign Secretary has discussed in the Prime Minister's statement. We wanted PM Modi to say the same thing in the all-party meeting." "If not a special session, why not an all-party meeting. The PM should call an all-party meeting and brief the leaders", he stated.

