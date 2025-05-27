India News | UP: Muzaffarnagar College Professor Suspended After Rape Charge

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 27 (PTI) A professor here at the government-aided Chhotu Ram Degree College was suspended over allegation of sexual harassment by a student, a varsity official said on Tuesday.
A BSc student had on May 24 accused Dushyant Kumar, a professor of the Plant Pathology department of the college, of sexual harassment.
