India News | UP: Muzaffarnagar College Professor Suspended After Rape Charge

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 27 (PTI) A professor here at the government-aided Chhotu Ram Degree College was suspended over allegation of sexual harassment by a student, a varsity official said on Tuesday.

A BSc student had on May 24 accused Dushyant Kumar, a professor of the Plant Pathology department of the college, of sexual harassment.

    College management secretary Sharad Kumar told reporters that Kumar had been suspended Monday after an emergency meeting.

    He said a sub-committee will investigate the incident.

    Kumar, under police custody, was on Monday denied bail by Chief Judicial Magistrate Kavita Agrawal.

    According to prosecution officer KC Mori, Kumar was arrested on May 24 on charges of sexually harassing a student.

    Police have since added two more sections against him, section 64 (rape) and section 62 (attempt to commit certain crimes).

    Originally, Kumar was booked under BNS sections 75 (sexual harassment), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351 (criminal intimidation).

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Latestly whatsapp channel