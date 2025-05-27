Mumbai, May 27: The Shillong Teer Result of Tuesday, May 27, has once again drawn attention from participants of the traditional archery-based lottery game. Played at the iconic Polo Ground in Meghalaya’s capital, Shillong, the game unfolds in two rounds, with participants betting on the final two digits of arrows hitting the target. The Shillong Teer Results of May 27 will cover outcomes for games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai Teer. The winning numbers are published in the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which can be accessed online. Players can check their luck today by visiting meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. They can also find the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 27 below.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the Shillong Teer games begin with the first round at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round. The Shillong Teer Result Chart not only showcases the winning numbers for each round but also helps participants analyse previous outcomes. As a legally recognised game under state legislation, Shillong Teer continues to combine local sport with strategic gameplay, attracting both locals and tourists alike. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 26 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 27, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants eager to know the winning numbers can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 27, 2025, online through websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results are declared in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, with the first round usually announced around 10:30 AM and the second shortly after. Users need to search for the option titled "Shillong Teer Result for May 27, 2025" to view the winning numbers. Participants can also scroll below to check the Shillong Teer Results for all the games played today. What is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India? Know Origin of Matka Gambling and Other Details Here.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 59

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 16

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique and legal archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, primarily at the Polo Ground in Shillong, from Monday to Saturday. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game involves professional archers shooting arrows at a target in two rounds. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, predicting the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. Round 1 and Round 2 determine the winning numbers based on these arrow counts. Recognised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer is completely legal and deeply rooted in the local culture.

