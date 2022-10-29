Meerut (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday attached properties worth Rs 19 crore belonging to Akbar Banjara, an alleged cow smuggler killed by militants in April, and two of his brothers, officials said.

On April 19, Akbar Banjara and his brother Salman Banjara were killed and four police personnel injured in an "ambush by militants" in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

The attack took place around 1.30 am when the two were being taken to the Jomduar area of the district by police for identification of the cattle-smuggling routes along the Sankosh river.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said a probe revealed that the kingpin of the gang, Shamim, another of the Banjara brothers, had bought properties in the name of his relatives in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Jalandhar (Punjab) through wealth accumulated by cow slaughter and cow smuggling.

He added that the attached properties are worth around Rs 19.35 crore.

The SSP said in compliance with the orders of the district magistrate, the properties were seized under the provisions of the Gangsters Act.

