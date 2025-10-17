Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17(ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police have been conducting continuous inspections across the city of Ayodhya to ensure the safety of the people ahead of the Deepotsav 2025.

Speaking with ANI, Ayodhya SSP Gaurav Grover said, "Continuous inspections of all sites are being conducted by the District Magistrate along with other police and administrative officials, including senior officials, regarding the Deepotsav program. Even today, inspections are carried out for the movement of people and vehicles here, including parking arrangements that need to be made, as well as the organisation of other programs."

SSP Gaurav Grover assured that police are maintaining surveillance and assessing the preparations required to ensure safety during the celebrations.

"An assessment has also been conducted of the preparations required for the program here. Surveillance is being maintained through CCTV cameras... Full preparations are being made to ensure the entire Ayodhya Dham area and premises are secured in such a way that the movement of devotees and other people can be made pleasant," he said.

Ayodhya is set to celebrate Deepotsav from October 19, marking the homecoming of Lord Shri Ram.

The Municipal Corporation has entrusted each councillor with the task of distributing 1,500 lamps in their respective wards. These lamps will light up homes, Guptar Ghat, and commercial establishments alike. The railings along Rampath, Bhakti Path, and other major roads will be adorned with floral garlands, giving Ayodhya the appearance of a city ready to welcome Lord Shri Ram himself.

In anticipation of the large influx of devotees, 30 mobile toilets with caretakers will be installed at key locations, complementing existing public and community toilets. After the evening lamp-lighting ceremony, arrangements will be made for the removal of lamps and sand sprinkling at the ghats. Around 785 workers will carry out this operation under close supervision.

To ensure an uninterrupted water supply for drinking throughout the festivities, extensive measures have been taken. These include the repair of 983 India Mark II hand pumps, addressing pipeline leakages in the city area, operating tube wells and electronic chlorination systems at nine overhead tanks, deployment of 30 water tankers and cleaning of 56 TTSP tanks for chlorinated water distribution, installation of 15 water kiosks, 90 water coolers, and 25 smart water kiosks.

To illuminate the city, strip lighting is being installed on poles and buildings across Ayodhya, including the iconic Rampath. At the same time, key intersections are being decked with special lighting and floral decorations.

A record 26,11,101 lamps will illuminate Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats, creating a divine spectacle that will not only dazzle the eyes but also fill hearts with devotion to Lord Shri Ram. The radiance of these lamps will highlight Ayodhya's spiritual and cultural grandeur on the global stage.

Deepotsav, organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stands as a symbol of faith, unity, and devotion. This festival strengthens Ayodhya's identity as a global hub of spirituality and tourism. This year's celebration will undoubtedly be remembered as a golden chapter in the city's history, as the sacred land of Ayodhya glows with the light of millions of lamps and the devotion of millions of hearts. (ANI)

