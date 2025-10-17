Kolkata, October 17: The eagerly awaited Kolkata Fatafat Result, popularly known as the Kolkata FF Result, is set to be declared today, October 17, 2025. The local authorities in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal will declare the results in several rounds during the day. Players who have purchased tickets for the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can view the Kolkata FF Live winning numbers online. The complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart is also available on platforms such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This lottery game follows a format similar to Satta Matka and features multiple rounds or “bazis,” with results announced throughout the day. Keep scrolling to see the latest live updates for the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) for October 17, 2025.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery has become a popular lottery game in West Bengal. It attracts thousands of participants on a daily basis who test their luck each day. The results are declared in eight rounds, known as “bazis,” conducted every 90 minutes starting at 10 AM. In each round, players get an opportunity to match their chosen numbers and find out if they’ve secured a win.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 17, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Participants can easily view the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on official websites to check their luck for the day. These online platforms provide a convenient way for both new and regular players to access live results without delay. Staying updated through these portals ensures that players can quickly verify winning numbers and track their performance throughout the day.

LatestLY strongly advises readers to refrain from engaging in any form of betting or gambling. While such activities may appear exciting or entertaining, they often carry significant financial and emotional consequences.

