Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): UP Police personnel have been deployed outside Uttar Pradesh Assembly Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey's residence in Lucknow amid plans to visit Bareilly.

The move comes as the senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was scheduled to lead a party delegation to Bareilly, where recent incidents have triggered tension and raised law and order concerns over the September 26 violence.

Also Read | New Cheque Clearing System From Today: India's Cheque Clearing System Shifts to Continuous Real-Time Settlements, Know the Process.

This comes against the backdrop of a tense situation prevailing in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, where protests over "I Love Mohammad" posters on September 26 turned violent.

In response to the unrest, the Bareilly administration suspended mobile internet and broadband services for 48 hours, from 3 pm on October 2 to 3 pm on October 4.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 4, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

A group of people had gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding "I Love Mohammad" placards.

The protestors pelted stones at the police during the protest after the Friday prayers. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police conducted flag marches in Kanpur as well to ensure peace during Friday prayers. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashutosh Kumar Singh stated that no problems have arisen thus far. "There is no disorder of any kind here... Police are deployed everywhere."

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) National General Secretary Nafees Khan and his son Farman Khan in connection with the September 26 protests in Bareilly, taking the total arrests in the case to 81.

According to the police, Farman used to handle the Facebook page of IMC. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bareilly Anurag Arya informed that Nafees and his son revealed that "everyone was involved in the conspiracy".

Meanwhile, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj said that the "I Love Muhammad-Mahadev" is a deliberate attempt to divert attention from more pressing matters.

He questioned whether Mahadev is a matter of worship or love, emphasising that such language is disrespectful and not befitting of the deity.

"... 'I love Mohammed, I love Mahadev' row has been started to distract the public from the real issues. Is Mahadev a matter of worship or love? This is an insult to Mahadev. I don't know about Mohammed. Those who are with Mohammed may know about him. But is saying, "I love Mahadev," an honour or an insult to Mahadev? This is disrespectful to Mahadev, an insult to Mahadev. We don't use such language with Mahadev...," Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)