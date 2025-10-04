Kolkata, October 4: The much-awaited Kolkata Fatafat Result, also known as Kolkata FF Result, will be announced today, October 4, 2025, by local authorities in West Bengal’s capital city, Kolkata. The participants who have purchased the lottery tickets for the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can check the Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers online. Participants can also check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart through dedicated platforms such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This lottery game is played in a similar way as that of Satta Matka. It offers multiple rounds or “bazis” with results that are announced during the day. Scroll down to check the live updates on Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) for October 4. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 3, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

This lottery has grown to be a local favourite in West Bengal, which sees thousands of players trying their luck daily. The Kolkata FF results are announced over eight rounds, with each round or bazi taking place every 90 minutes starting from 10 AM each day. Every bazi gives participants a chance to match their numbers and see if they have won.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 4, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Players can access the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on the official portals and see if they are lucky that day. Whether you are trying your luck for the first time or are a regular player, checking the results through these links is essential to staying informed. This organised timing helps enthusiasts keep track of when and where results are released, ensuring they don’t miss any live updates.

