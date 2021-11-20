Muzaffarnagar, November 20: A team of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board imposed a fine of over Rs 10 lakh on two industrial units and a banquet hall here on Saturday for allegedly violating anti-pollution norms, officials said.

The team led by UPPCB Regional Officer Ankit Singh slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Sarvottam Rolling Mills, Rs 50,000 on Sir Shadi Lal Distillery & Chemical Works and Rs 5,000 on Kiran Farms for causing air pollution, they said. Air Pollution May Lead to Premature Birth, Poor Brain Development: Experts.

The UPPCB regional officer said strict action will be taken against those found violating anti-pollution norms.

