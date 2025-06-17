India News | UP: Preparations for Kanwar Yatra in Full Swing in Meerut Zone, Says ADG Bhanu Bhaskar

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): With the Kanwar Yatra approaching, elaborate security and logistical arrangements are being made across the Meerut zone to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage for devotees.

Additional Director General (ADG) Bhanu Bhaskar on Tuesday stated that detailed coordination meetings have been held to streamline preparations for the annual religious procession.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Crime Scene Reconstruction in Meghalaya's Sohra Sheds More Light in Murder of Indore Husband by Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Speaking on the extensive groundwork, ADG Bhaskar told ANI on Tuesday, "... A meeting has been held with the District Officer, Superintendent of Police and all stakeholders regarding Kavad arrangements in the entire zone. Also, the Divisional Commissioner and DIG have held a meeting with the stakeholders..."

One of the key directives issued pertains to the size of the 'jhaanki' or tableaux, which must adhere to specific length and width norms to avoid congestion.

Also Read | TCS Deployment Policy: Tata Consultancy Services Mandates 225 Billing Days per Year, Limits Bench Time to 35 Days.

"The length and width of the 'jhaanki' should be within the specified limits... Efforts will be made to ensure a comfortable journey for Kanwar pilgrims by making all the people coming on the road aware and by doing a thorough check," said the ADG.

Coordinating with multiple departments is ongoing to ensure safety and preparedness for any untoward incidents.

"Meetings are being held with the police department, other departments, urban development and administration people so that if there is any medical emergency, we have complete arrangements and preparations to deal with it...," he said.

In the Kanwar Yatra procession, Kamwariyas collect water from a river and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu beliefs, Parshuram, a devotee of Shiva and Lord Vishnu's avatar, participated in the initial procession. Devotees across the country perform worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)