Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A total of 1,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Monday taking the total number of active cases to 19,137 in the state.

Addressing a press conference on the coronavirus situation in the state, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said 30,831 persons have so far been discharged after recovering from the disease.

The death toll due to the disease is 1,192.

Prasad said 43,401 samples were tested on Sunday and 15,13,827 samples have been tested so far in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that home isolation was not allowed in the state till now but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a committee today to allow it.

"The state government will soon present a detailed order on home isolation of coronavirus patients. The terms of home isolation will be very strict," he said. (ANI)

