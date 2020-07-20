Techpreneur and founder of THRV Digital, Steven Correa, highlights discipline as a major factor for overcoming obstacles

THRV Digital was founded by Steven Correa in 2017 to serve businesses across different industries and provide them with topnotch digital solutions to attract patronage. The boutique digital agency offers a wide range of products and services to businesses and has become increasingly popular in recent times. However, the achievements did not come on a platter of gold as the digital entrepreneur had to overcome several challenges to remain relevant in the industry and compete effectively with big names.

“The tech industry can be intimidating when you are getting started. You are a guppy in a pond of sharks essentially. It took a couple of years to find the right partners and mentors, to bring THRV digital to life. I had to be an avid learner and put in the hours when most people slept. I knew I wanted to be prestigious in this industry and I have not stopped since. I have to be innovative and strategic to thrive in this industry and it requires a strong foundation to sustain THRV. I still face obstacles every day and it is not that they become any easier; I just get better at overcoming them,” said Steven Correa.

Several businesses would have crumbled under the kind of pressure Steven and his team at THRV Digital had to deal with at the initial stages. However, the passionate entrepreneur was focused on the purpose of starting the journey and worked extra hours to meet the goals of the business.

“I put in the hours when I didn’t want to. I stopped relying on motivation. I truly believe sustainability requires discipline. Discipline will always get me to finish what I started, but motivation has failed me. I identified my weaknesses and put myself in situations that highlighted those weaknesses,” said Steven Correa. “With this focus, I have improved my business and myself significantly. If my client’s vision entailed a skill that was out of my expertise, I hired someone that not only delivered but someone willing to teach me as well. I invest in my team and my team invests in me. Together we cover all of our bases and challenge each other’s skills to foster ingenuity in each of our projects,” Steven continued.

It has been two years of hard work and dedication from Steven and his efforts have been fruitful so far.