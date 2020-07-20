Gangtok, July 20: Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in Sikkim, the state government of the northeastern state on Monday decided to impose a complete lockdown from July 21 to July 27. A notification issued by Chief Secretary S C Gupta stated that the decision to impose the lockdown was taken after reviewing guidelines for the management of the COVID-19 situation in the state. The lockdown would begin from Sikkim from 6 am on July 21 to 6 am on July 27. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 11 Lakh Mark With Highest Single-Day Spike of 40,425 Cases And 681 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The notification said that all activities, congregations, movement of people and goods, passenger vehicles shall remain prohibited or restricted except for exemptions granted by authorities. Moreover, the educational, training and coaching institutions will remain shut till August 31.

Here's the tweet:

There shall be complete lockdown from 6 am on July 21 to 6 am on July 27 in the entire state: Government of Sikkim #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KRsitK2SmO — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

The coronavirus cases in the northeastern state have seen a spike in the last few days. The state reported 283 positive cases in two months with the first case was reported on May 23. As many as 193 active cases have been reported in the state, while 90 people have recovered from the disease, officials said. On July 18, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held a meeting to take stock of the situation arising out of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, especially in Rongli and Pakyong sub-divisions of East Sikkim. He appealed to the people not to panic and fall prey to rumours.

In India, the COVID-19 tally reached 11,19,043, with the highest single day spike of 40,425 new cases in past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data on Monday. With 681 fresh deaths the total death toll in the country touched 27,497.

