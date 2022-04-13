Lucknow, Apr 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested Bajrang Muni Das of Maharishi Shri Laxman Das Udasi Ashram, days after he allegedly made a hate speech and issued a "rape threat" in Sitapur.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told PTI that police arrested Muni in Sitapur.

Bajrang Muni Das, the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udaseen Ashram in Khairabad town of Sitapur, had allegedly made a hate speech against Muslims on April 2. A video of it later surfaced on social media platforms.

In the two-minute video of the inciting speech made outside a mosque, Das could be heard using the term "jehadi" to refer to a particular community and threatening them if any Hindu girl is harassed by any man of that community, he would himself rape their women.

